A bazaar to celebrate Ramzan

April 16, 2022 15:45 IST

A one-day bazaar with food, clothes and accessories in Hyderabad

Jashn-e-Bazaar, a one-day food and shopping exhibition, will be held on April 17, at GM Gardens, Nanal Nagar, Towlichowki. This exhibition promises to be a a place where one can shop, try a variety of food and there will be an outdoor games arena for children. More than 70 stalls will stock Indian wear, Pakistani suits and Western wear. Most of the clothes and accessory labels are home businesses.

The Pakistani suit collection will be sold by SH by Sana Hussain, AML Boutique, Hayath Exclusive and Elegant Designz. The suit collection is designed with fabric suitable for Hyderabad’s summer. Also on display will be bridal and ethnic wear from Soorkh by Amreen Asra and Plush Boutique. Jazmeen will display Indian ethnic wear. Those looking for kiraak Deccani mood lingo can check out the quirky range of printed tees and accessories from Hydrostan.

While at the exhibition, check out calligraphy art by Naushaba Farooqi and Shifa and Art magic (creative designs with paper) by Jyotika.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What good is a fair without food? The exhibition has lined up food stalls to satiate the cravings of those visiting the stalls. Look out for haleem by Sherton hotel, Attapur. , grilled meats by Nitro Grill, a Chinese-streetview express, a kebab stall by Shahi Kebab and coffee by MOF cafe. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be baklava by Sultan Turkish Baklava.

The exhibition will begin at 4 p.m. and continue till 2 a.m.