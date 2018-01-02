A battle with the world

What makes a person love another? Does it change from person to person? Can a person be unable to love? These were the main points of discussion at the launch of author Shinie Anthony’s latest book, The Girl Who Couldn't Love at Max Mueller Bhavan recently.

The novella, which began life as a short story is the story of a middle-aged spinster, Roo, or Rudrakshi Sen, who lives with her mother and teaches English at a local school. Roo’s mother lives most of the time in an imaginary world where she turns the grief of her husband’s death and their bizarre relationship into the belief that theirs was a happy, conventional marriage. At the launch, author G Sampath and Shinie talked about the book and the inspirations behind it.

Shinie points out, “I am not talking about romantic love alone. The protagonist is unable to love anyone at all. It is about her relationship with the world as such. It started out as a short story and more layers kept on piling on. The emotional arc was always like a short story. The story kept changing and so did the characters as I worked on it. I enjoyed working on the concluding paragraph, which came to me in the 16th draft. That was the section I had most fun writing. I wanted to leave the writer with something to imagine."

The protagonist may not always be a very reliable narrator, Shinie contends. “Once a reader realises that the narrator may not always be stating the truth, the perspectives can change. You start to suspect the motives of the narrator and think of darker elements that might exist.”

On whether an older protagonist was a deliberate choice, Shinie says, “I find many interesting stories with older, introverted people. These people have many interesting stories and vivid recollections. They can give a huge shock with the sort of secrets they may hold. I recently met an old man in his 90s, who could not stop talking about a classmate who used to borrow chalk from him in kindergarten. It was interesting and a glimpse of what memories are made off.”

Sampath pointed out that the book was realistic and spoke of what he felt was Basic Instinct meets Bridget Jones elements in the book.

Was it all written with the storyline charted out before work began, Sampath asked. “Each story evolves in its own way. It was not charted out as such. I had some control of the narrative.”

The Girl Who Couldn’t Love: A Novel is published by Speaking Tiger and is available at bookstores.