When Mani Bai learnt English

Mani Bai is 95 years old, has six children,15 grandchildren and 23 great grand-kids. She hates to be fussed over. She is fond of cooking and insists she will do something in the kitchen, be it making her favourite Gujarati savouries or sweets, chopping vegetables for a meal or even rolling out rotis for her family, about a dozen of them with whom she lives in Madurai.

But what is extra special is that Mani Bai, referred to as Ba, has utilised the lockdown well to teach herself English. Ba, who, until a couple of months ago, spoke only Kutchi, Hindi and Tamil, often springs a surprise now sprinkling her conversations with English words and phrases.

Why now? Ba says with the family members spending more time together at home, her son took photographs of whatever she cooked and shared them on Whatsapp with friends and family. Soon a demand for the recipes followed. But everything was in English. This was when Mani Bai decided to learn English.

She asked her grand daughter-in-law Uma Shah to write down in English the names of all the ingredients she was using in her cooking and the method of preparation, as she dictated them to her. Then with some help from the family, Ba memorised the small scripts, recorded them and sent off the audio clips.

Soon recipes of dhokla, thepla, khakra, muthiya, khandvi and bhelpuri gathered a following and along with it, Ba began adding to her growing English vocabulary. “I am not that fluent yet but am better equipped than I was three months ago,” she says. And her family vouches she is a quick learner.

Now her audio recipes come with a few lines on the benefits of some of the ingredients she cooks with and what has kept her healthy and active.

“God bless you, how are you?,” she calls out on the phone to me. Her family did not want any contact with outsiders for obvious reasons, and she is none too pleased about that. “I am absolutely fine, no blood pressure, no cholesterol, no sugar and no hearing problem,” declares the nonagenarian.

I am told she wakes up daily at 4.30 am, walks within the compound (before the lockdown her walk was till the Jain temple in the vicinity and back), and in the last 60 years has entered a hospital only once to have cataract surgery done. Watching the Alagar procession during the chithrai festival was an uninterrupted outing for her till two years ago when her sons convinced her to stay indoors given the crowd. Last year during navaratri, she took part in the Gujrati Sabha’s garba event. “I managed to dance to the beat for two rounds,” she laughs.

If you are genuinely interested in something, then age is no bar, says the tech-savvy Ba. To prove her point she says how she uses the smart phone, recording short prayers in her voice and combines them with poems written by her in Gujarati. She forwards these audio clips as her gift to her family members on important occasions such as birthdays or wedding anniversaries.

Born in 1925 in Kutch, and married at the age of 16 in 1941, Ba came to Madurai with her husband and six children in 1961.The family travelled on hired bullock carts and later, horse carriages. “It was such fun crossing the flowing Vaigai river looking for idlis, chutney and sambar that sold for one anna in the town.” She lost her husband 30 years ago and has since held the big family together. She has just witnessed the arrival of the fifth generation with the birth of her great great grandson six months ago.

Every year, during the monsoons, Ba pushes off to Kutch to do seva in the community temple and ashram there. Not so this year. Mani Bai is both amused and perplexed. She says, “This year, everything is different. 2020 is teaching us to alter our lifestyles.”