Who’s cut out to win?

Chefs are prepping up for the third edition of the Young Chef’s Olympiad (YCO) -- a culinary competition for students of hospitality, by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM).

The details of the event were disclosed by Chefs Shaun Kenworthy and Abhijit Saha at IIHM Bangalore last week. With four rigorous rounds full of precision and innovation the chefs emphasised the importance the judging panel would place on creativity and technique of each young chef in the competition.

Chef Abjijith says the global level of interaction “is a great platform for young chefs. Each comes from a different part of the world and competes for four days. IIHM has done a wonderful job in creating such an environment of professional competition, experienced by these students at a young age.”

Chefs from over 50 countries will take part in YCO 2017, competing for the trophy and cash prize of $10,000 — the event will witness youngsters demonstrate their expertise and finesse in the kitchen.

The event is supported by India’s Ministry of Tourism and will be held across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata from January 27 to February 2. The final round will be held in Kolkata, which will see acclaimed members from the culinary field such as the critic panel such as Logan Guleff, the winner of Masterchef Junior 2014, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Parminder Singh Bali and Kunal Kapoor. Representing India in the competition this year is Puja Mishra from IIHM, Kolkata.

YCO is considered to be a touchstone for students in hospitality. The networking that occurs throughout the programme is immense - not just with famous faces in the culinary sphere, but also with different cuisines and flavours.

Chef Shaun opines: “Inspiring youngsters is something close to our hearts. I think that is where the idea for the competition comes from. We want the next generation to wave the culinary flag and take that forward.”

The event ended with the Shaun plating a savoury and dessert, emphasising the importance of the artistic edge within the culinary sphere.