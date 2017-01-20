These swanky ‘caravans’

Large, looming skeletons of buses in various stages of gaining a ‘body’ populate the Ojes Automobiles yard on the outskirts of Kothamangalam. Despite the overpowering smell of paint, it is surprisingly silent as workers go about their work. Many a recreational vehicle (RVs) or vanity vans, mobile clinics, OB vans, luxury coaches, school buses and more have rolled out of Biju Markose’ body building workshop.

A peep into an RV is a revelation. Box-like yet sleek on the outside, there is nothing that hints at what is inside. At the press of a button, from somewhere inside, the steps appear and the door opens simultaneously to an entirely different place. These are built from the chassis upwards, Biju says. The whole world of RVs is fascinating, the perfect one has to be a “motor home that meets a set of needs on the road.”

We have heard of stars and their ‘caravans’, some of us might have seen Mohanlal’s and Prithviraj’s on television. The interiors of Mohanlal’s RV (as seen on Youtube) are plush, largely remote controlled and as hi-tech as one can imagine an RV to be. It was fabricated at Ojes. “It is a misnomer calling these caravans, these are recreational vehicles (RV) or vanity vans. The Motor Vehicle Department registers RVs as camper vans.”

Biju’s story inspires because he has not let physical disability, the lower part of his left leg is affected by polio, come in the way of building a successful career. “I have not let that affect me. I do everything...even drive. Till recently I drove a manual transmission car, only recently did I buy an automatic car.”

The youngest son of school teacher parents, he grew up among cars, buses and even an elephant. His father was a businessman too, a bus service was one among his businesses. “I was interested in vehicles as a young kid. Maybe all the vehicles around did that to me.” By the time he was in Class 10 he was already in the business of altering cars - he had even converted a left hand drive to right hand drive. By the time he finished college, he had a flourishing business.

Today, some 30-odd years and many ups and downs later, he challenges anybody to find a better built bus/RV or any other vehicle than the ones made at Ojes. “Not only here - from anywhere.”

There was, once upon a time, a superstition attached to owning a ‘caravan’ in the film industry - owning one meant the star’s star value would diminish, Biju says. He landed his first client because of it. “Suresh Gopi had bought a chassis to build one for himself when he heard about this. Obviously, he was looking to sell; we met around the time and I spoke to him, at the end of the conversation he gave me the keys and the go ahead to build it.”

Those days, if at all, ‘caravans’ were brought from outside the State, usually Tamil Nadu. These were 10-15 year old buses which had been converted. Conversion meant adding a couple of ‘bathrooms’ and ‘bedrooms’, and these ‘caravans’ were usually hired. “It also meant a hundred people would have used it,” he says.

“Building Suresh Gopi’s took time, but he never asked, never called...never interfered. There was no Whatsapp those days, I couldn’t send photographs or such. He was patient and paid the bill, no questions asked. Even today he is like that.” Biju has built personal relationships along the way. He has built RVs for Jayasurya and Anoop Menon too.

About the fortunes of the actors - “Prithviraj was making Urumi at the time, I think, and Lalettan’s new one was around the time of Drishyam. Anoop Menon and Jayasurya too, the latter when he was turning producer. I don’t believe in these superstitions, though.”

All that he discusses with his star clients is the floor layout, rest they trust him to deliver, “much like how they trust a director,” he says. He works with what he calls an hierarchy of needs (for an actor); the prime are a space for make up and a toilet.

The secondary requirements are - a space for narration, rest, bathroom and a place to relax or watch films. Be it a film personality or a businessman, he studies each person’s requirements and custom builds, personalised and tailor-made. He is involved every step of the way, innovating and improvising, there are automobile engineers to help with the floor layout, “even if there aren’t any it can be done.”

Biju learnt everything he knows by observing, travelling, innovating and thinking out of the box. “You have to always question, ‘why can’t it be done?’, ‘why not?’. There is always a way.”

Made at Ojes

* A mobile tele-medicine unit that provides direct relief, which won a BBC award, for the Mata Amritanandamayi Math to provide relief after the 2004 tsunami.

* In 1996 IMA honoured him for making a mobile coronary care unit, an achievement he proud of. “Those days patients were taken to Vellore in ill-equipped ambulances, often there were fatalities. This facility helped.”

* In 2016 a 7 KW solar-powered RV.

*A mobile oncology unit, commissioned by the Regional Cancer Centre, for the Malabar Cancer Society.

*Two mobile ATMs for a prominent bank.

*A mobile oncology unit for the Cochin Cancer Society.

* Mobile ophthalmology units, dental units and OB vans.