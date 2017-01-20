Satisfaction guaranteed

Recently, while ushering in the New Year, the high priestess of the home castle and I decided to stay in and keep guard. To keep us awake in this well-past-midnight vigil, we agreed to use certain enhancers that could lift spirits and keep us wide-eyed awake till the ball dropped. Champagne! That was to be our elixir of choice. After all, it is the celebration starter, n’est-ce pas? So, pop a bottle and the party will come to you. The modest chandelier would turn mirror ball, the music playing off my iPhone and bluetooth speaker would transform into a live DJ set with ampitheatrical sound effects, and my plaid pyjamas would magically change into a black tux to match her ‘hitherto tee and shorts’ LBD. Champagne, what could possibly go wrong?

Half a bottle down, we were still shuffling channels, till finally the music was abandoned in favour of some movie rerun, which was somehow being touted as a TV première. The pyjamas and shorts remained so, but we were comfortably snug in a duvet that felt every bit real. But the party was nowhere to be found. Had champagne oversold itself to us? Or, was the fault ours, holding such high expectations from just a non-vintage bottle?

And, this was my first truth of the new year; I have rarely enjoyed champagne at home. But not just champagne. Just pottering about, lazing with no particular plan, almost no big wine appeals to me: from Bordeaux reds to Austrian whites. Even German Rieslings can sometimes feel dull and drab. But, the same wines with the high priestess in a restaurant or at a soirée have been pleasant indelible memories. So, it wasn’t the company either. (At least not for me.)

Could it then be our house, which possibly lies along some tectonic disturbance that renders taste buds numb? Either ways, it’s too late to relocate. But, it can’t be the house either, for when I had friends over and we tried simple pints and a very average wine, it seemed to taste perfectly fine. So, what conclusion am I to draw? This: A good drink requires some preparation. If we wish to have the drink deliver to the best of its potential, then we too need to step up our game. It won’t all come to us, we have to meet it midway. Which is why, people plan elaborate cheese trays and pay attention to the pairing, and if the small canapés are appropriate or not. It may not matter in the scientific scheme of things, but in the esoteric realms of pleasures, these tiny details are all that matter; they prepare you for what is to come, and the heightened anticipation of a joy is part of the delivery. I don’t know if I am making sense to all of you (or even one of you), but the next time you feel that the drinking experience seems to be lacking a certain ‘je ne said quoi’, add a bit of pizzazz to the party. You can start by getting changed out of your pyjamas and taking out the better stemware, the one that you keep reserved for the special day that will otherwise never come.

Then, call a few mates over; nothing ameliorates the drinking experience than sharing it with people. And, if it still doesn’t help bring things alive, write to Champagne. While you are at it, ask for my money back as well!