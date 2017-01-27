On life’s SUMMIT

Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita’s story would make a blockbuster or a best-seller, she says her story “is about following dreams. I had a dream, I tried to realise it and was able to achieve it. People don’t even try, they hesitate. Don’t hold back.” Her dream, seemingly unattainable in a male dominated society, was to climb mountains and become a mountaineer. Losing her parents at 15, and being left with a very young sister to care for, made dreaming a luxury, but she dreamt on. She is Nepal’s first woman mountaineering instructor. The summiteer scaled Mount Everest in 2007 when she was 22. “Everest is special, it is the top of the world. But climbing K2 was tougher and dangerous. In 60 years, in 2014 when I climbed, only nine women had scaled it.” A mountaineering guide, she works not only in Nepal but also in the United States, she is just back from Argentina. She was part of two avalanche rescue operations at the Everest Base Camp in 2014 and 2015, and also during the 2015 earthquake, which all but reduced Kathmandu to rubble. Her Ama-Dablam Initiative Fund, a collaboration with an American organisation, aims to rebuild schools in Nepal’s mountainous regions which were destroyed by the earthquake. She was last year’s National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. Her journey has been “all kinds of challenging.” She spoke at Choice School, Kochi, as part of the TED Talk series.

Excerpts from an interview.

You have been climbing since you were 18. How has the journey so far been?

Mountaineering is male-dominated, especially for my community which is also male-dominated. There are many boundaries for women. Girls are encouraged to do indoor jobs, they are not allowed to stay outside. So it was difficult, like when I went for training - for 30 days I would have been outside and with most others who were men. It is mentally, and physically, very challenging. You are always being told ‘this is not your job, women shouldn’t do this’. We don’t get encouragement and however good you may be you don’t get opportunities.

Is it because...

Yes, because I am a woman. I was told I was not strong enough to climb mountains, that I could not become a mountaineer. But it was my dream to climb mountains, being outside has been fun. It has been quite a mix.

Metaphorically you’ve climbed the mountain of prejudice. How is it now? Are more girls climbing mountains today?

A lot of young girls are coming in, there is change but still there aren’t many girls who are going professional. It still is hard, there are still few opportunities. Family support is very important, a lack of that prevents interested women from taking up mountaineering.

You are from the Sherpa community. One would think girls would be encouraged.

When I introduce myself as Pasang Sherpa, people immediately ask ‘how many times have you climbed Everest?’ People assume that because my name is Sherpa, I climb. But very few people know that Sherpa is an ethnicity. Not all Sherpas can climb, only those who live in the mountains can or do. Like I said, even if we do belong to the community of mountain climbing Sherpas, women are not encouraged. It is just not acceptable. Say you want to be a nurse or a teacher, it is okay. But say you want to be mountaineer, they’d be like ‘are you crazy?’

What drove you into rescue work during the avalanches at the Everest Base Camp and the 2015 earthquake?

I was near the Base Camp when the avalanche happened in 2014. I was also caught, but I was lucky to survive. The earthquake hit after the second avalanche at Base Camp in 2015. I got back to Kathmandu the next day. I saw that my family was safe, but the city was in a bad shape. People were outside - there was no water, no toilets, no space - they were sleeping on the road. I could’ve died anywhere, but God saved me. I thought I had to do something in return.

You work with young girls and women, you have a foundation?

I work to provide education for young girls in my country. Parents don’t want to educate girls because they think girls have to be married off. And there is poverty too. I was lucky that I got an education though my parents died. Through education I was able to make my dreams come true. It is better here, in the United States, and even in Kathmandu it is good as far opportunities for girls go. But in the interiors of Nepal it is very difficult. Even as the only female mountaineering instructor I want to encourage parents to send their daughters to learn.