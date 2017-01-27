For some lash love

Eyelashes primarily exist to prevent dust from entering our eyes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t look fluttery and pretty too. From extensions to heated eyelash curlers, here are ways to make your eyelashes look exactly the way you want with minimal effort.

Eyelash curlers

A product that most people associate with a medieval torture device — eyelash curlers are an essential step people seem to leave out or forget because they do look a bit scary. But, there are several varieties available in the market, with different sizes and shapes to suit all eyes and make the process a little less uncomfortable. Eyelash curlers add an instant lift to your eyes and bounce to your eyelashes. They also make your eyes look more open and awake. Even if you aren’t going to follow it up with mascara, curling your eyelashes can make a difference — a subtle but noticeable difference. My favourite eyelash curlers are from Shu Uemura and Kevyn Aucoin. If you’re petrified of the regular curler, the ‘S’ curler by Shu Uemura comes without the side handles, making it a lot easier to use and curl.

Both brands are available on strawberrynet.com

Mascara

If there is one product I can’t leave home without, it’s mascara. More subtle than eyeliner, mascara can give your eyes definition and that flutter that no eyeliner can compare with. But in order for that to happen, make sure to always use mascara on the bottom lashes as well as the top lashes. Another way to make your eyes pop with just mascara would be to use more than one coat. Just make sure to let the product dry between each coat. If you happen to be a mascara junkie, owning several types that claim to do different things (add volume, add length, waterproof), remember that they don’t have the longest shelf life. The average mascara lasts three to six months after opening. And, considering it’s something you use so close to your eyes, it would be prudent to keep up with expiry dates.

Fake eyelashes

While false eyelashes are a bridal favourite, they can also be used on a more regular basis if you are so inclined. You get myriad styles in various materials from human hair and mink hair to even silk. You can get varieties with a thick eyelash band, or an invisible one. Lashes for 3/4th of your eye, just for the corners, and even individual knotted and cluster eyelashes are available. It’s just a matter of finding what works for you. For example, if you have watery tear ducts, a corner lash or individual lashes won’t get affected as they sit far away from the tear duct.

Ardell has some of the most affordable and well-made eyelashes — the Demi Wispies are a must-have.

Eyelash extensions

If you love long, luscious and full lashes, but hate the idea of putting on and taking off your mascara everyday, eyelash extensions are the answer to your prayers. The hair (human hair, mink hair, synthetic hair and silk hair are all options) is applied to your eyelashes with semi-permanent glue. It lasts up to six weeks, but it is always advisable to get touch-ups in between. You can customise your entire experience by choosing the length, the thickness and even the fullness of your eyelashes. But with it comes a long list of things you can and cannot do. Using mascara and eyeliner very close to your lashline are among the don’ts list, while combing your eyelashes every day with a clean spoolie is a part of the dos.

Eyelash maintenance

Last but not the least, your eyelashes need as much love as the rest of your face does. Make sure to get out all your eyeliner and mascara. The easiest way to achieve this is by soaking two cotton pads in eye-safe makeup remover and placing them on your eyes. Instead of rubbing repeatedly to get makeup off, let them sit on your eyes and break down the product; after about 15 seconds, you’ll find that your eye makeup slides off easily.

You can also use a spoolie and a little bit of oil on your eyelashes to prevent them from getting brittle and falling. Just be careful not to get it too close to the inside of your eyes.

For a rather small part of your face, the products and innovations are never ending. When all these options surround us, giving a few of them a try is a must!