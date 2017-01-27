Dry days ahead

“Brrrr… it’s so cold.” The students shivered and huddled together theatrically. “Go sit in Chennai, then you’ll appreciate this,” I retorted unsympathetically.

It was a crisp and clear morning in Anaikatti. The mist had still not lifted and the sun peered weakly through the clouds. There was a refreshing nip in the air.

In the initial days of being back, I breathed in the fresh air, checked that my favourite plants were all right, played with the dogs … generally made sure that my world was as I had left it. At first, distracted by the deer that dashed across the road on day one or the black bird with rust-coloured wings that I had not seen before, I did not realise that things had changed and not for the better.

Slowly, I began to notice that there was more brown and yellow in the hills than green. On the drive back home, I exclaimed at a beautiful splash of yellow amid the green. “That’s probably the result of the water shortage,” responded my husband soberly.

The mountain side is now rife with leafless bushes that created a dry and almost impenetrable thicket. One carelessly tossed match or bidi could create an instant conflagration. Given how many people travel on the road to Anaikatti and stop for a smoke break, the fear is very real. I recall the mountain fires of the previous year; the leaping patches of orange and yellow that told us the fire was spreading; the wisps of purple smoke hanging in the air identified the affected areas. Not again, I hope.

One of our students, an avid birdwatcher, tells a horrifying tale of hunters firing a patch of forest to drive the animals out and then being unable to control the blaze. “It was horrible, akka,” he says. “All burnt black. So many bodies of animals. And the ash would coat everything around for months.”

Despite the fears for the months ahead, I cannot help admiring the colours around me. Many of the trees are half yellow and half green. In some, the upper canopy has turned yellow giving the top a golden glow.

The cacti, which have grown to tremendous heights, are beginning to look a bit frayed around the edges. Some have almost disappeared under the onslaught of the dry bushes around them.

The ubiquitous lantana is almost all wood; no flowers or leaves to be seen. The erukumpoo is wilting and the flowers that used to peep from between the grass are missing. The grass itself is more like hay. Just looking at the dryness around makes me feel parched and thirsty.

The locals are worried too. Anaikatti sits squarely in the elephant corridor and we have plenty of encounters with the pachyderms. With the streams and rivers drying up, the animals will now begin to move in search of water. This ups the potential for human-animal conflict. Not just the elephant, there’s the gaur, the deer, the wild pig and the many smaller animals that live in this area.

“What can they do?” said my driver, as we watched a herd of pigs cross the road. “They need water too; so do we. If only the monsoon had not failed.”

As if this were not enough, he offers another bit of news. “They’re talking about widening the road from Coimbatore to Anaikatti.” Here too the potential for disaster is immense. What will happen to the trees on the road? Neem, Peepul, Banyan, Tamarind … the road is lined with many ancient trees.

One stretch is devoted to gulmohars, which form a flaming arch when in flower. Will the powers-that-be leave these trees alone, especially at a time when we are facing a situation of drought?

Just when all this is beginning to get me down comes a bit of welcome news: The palash tree on our campus, which has not bloomed even once, suddenly begins to flower.

I gaze at the red flowers in wonder and hope that this is a sign that Nature indeed knows better than us.