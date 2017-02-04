Ask Shahnaz

Please provide me a hair care routine for my rough hair, with split ends. My hair is also thinning. I want silky hair. Should I go for permanent straightening or smoothening? — Supriya

Hair loss can occur due to dandruff, oily scalp, stress, nutritional deficiencies, or hair damage. It is also common after pregnancy. Identify the cause in your case. Avoid tying your hair back tightly with bands, using hair dryers and brushes. Use a wide-toothed comb. Twice a week, heat coconut oil and apply it on the hair and the tips. Then do the hot towel wrap. Use less shampoo to wash your hair. After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Leave it on for two minutes and rinse off with plain water. You can also apply a “leave-on” conditioner or hair serum sparingly. Apply on ends too. You can go for re-bonding, if you wish. The effect lasts for eight months to a year. However, wait for hair loss to be controlled, before going for it. Smoothening may help. For silky hair, add lemon juice to beer, leave on for five minutes and rinse off. Eat sprouts daily and include fresh fruits, salads, leafy green vegetables, soyabean, curd, in your diet.

