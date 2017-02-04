Life & Style

Ask Shahnaz

Please provide me a hair care routine for my rough hair, with split ends. My hair is also thinning. I want silky hair. Should I go for permanent straightening or smoothening? — Supriya

Hair loss can occur due to dandruff, oily scalp, stress, nutritional deficiencies, or hair damage. It is also common after pregnancy. Identify the cause in your case. Avoid tying your hair back tightly with bands, using hair dryers and brushes. Use a wide-toothed comb. Twice a week, heat coconut oil and apply it on the hair and the tips. Then do the hot towel wrap. Use less shampoo to wash your hair. After shampoo, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Leave it on for two minutes and rinse off with plain water. You can also apply a “leave-on” conditioner or hair serum sparingly. Apply on ends too. You can go for re-bonding, if you wish. The effect lasts for eight months to a year. However, wait for hair loss to be controlled, before going for it. Smoothening may help. For silky hair, add lemon juice to beer, leave on for five minutes and rinse off. Eat sprouts daily and include fresh fruits, salads, leafy green vegetables, soyabean, curd, in your diet.

Mail your queries to askshahnaz@gmail.com

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 7:34:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/Ask-Shahnaz/article17193215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY