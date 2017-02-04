Am I good enough?

At a recent gathering of professionals, all in the trade that I am part of, which is consulting, I overheard a colleague sharing with another that he was flooded with business.

My first reaction was envy, perhaps jealousy, and the question that I asked myself was ‘what has he got that I haven’t?’

Later, reflection helped me understand that my reaction and envy sprung from my belief that I am not good enough.

I also realised that when I compare myself with another and wish to become him, I am chasing a mirage that is continuously eluding me.

Wanting to emulate another is perhaps not wrong, but assuming that I have to emulate for I am not good enough is very debilitating.

When people tell me that I have to change, I am tempted to ask them what is it about me that suggests I am not good enough. To ask someone to change, for me, springs from the assumption that I am not okay the way I am and therefore I must change. If I must change, it should be because it will enhance who I am and not because I am not good enough. Then, perhaps, change I may!

Instead of using the word ‘change’ to persons, I have begun to use the word ‘growth edge’, meaning that each of us is good the way we are, yet, there is always scope to stretch and grow into the person we wish to become, which is wholesome, vibrant, alive, enthusiastic, passionate and responsive.