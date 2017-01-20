A social event

Costume designer NJ Sathya shares the title video of Veruli | Photo Credit: VENKY

There were no posters or life-size banners at the launch of the title of Veruli, a new Tamil film. The filmmakers all from Coimbatore used their smartphone instead and the SHAREit app to spread the word. “It was a paperless launch,” says director Amudhavanan and proudly declares, “Not a single sheet of paper or acrylic sheet was wasted. We shared the video and the film’s poster instantly with over 50 people through the app. Now, it has been shared with more than 300 people.” NJ Sathya, costume designer who has worked with actor Vijay in his new film Bairavaa shared the video at the launch. Sathya is working with Vijay Sethupathi in his upcoming Rekka. He has also worked in director Atlee’s film Raja Rani.

paperless launch NJ Sathya shares the video, Veruli poster and a still from the film

Veruli deals with a social issue and that is all the director will say. And that it’s an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller. “Veruli is a clean film. Parents needn’t worry about distracting their children while watching the film. And it starts and ends with a thank you to my audience. They are the reason we made it.”

He wants to use his films as a vehicle to promote social causes. And one of the ways he has done that is to have a paperless launch of the film’s title. Down the line, he says, he will promote blood, eye and organ donation as part of his pre-launch teasers.

A still from Veruli

“We want to take our movie forward with such campaigns,” says Amudhavanam. “It’s a big challenge that we are taking Veruli forward with such campaigns that don’t involve commercial elements. But, we want to motivate our audience to be socially responsible and want them to travel with us till the release of the movie. It’s a big risk. But, I want the audience to take something from it.”

The film is based on real-life incidents from different parts of Tamil Nadu. It deals with a burning social issue that affects every individual in the country. Amudhavanan says the film and its contents will hit the audience hard and make them think. “If I have to describe it in one word, I will say it is all about ‘You’!”

The film has been shot extensively in the city and the entire technical crew is from here as well. “I am confident that the film will bring back those glorious days when Coimbatore was a cinema hub,” says Amudhavanam.

Syed Subahan who was runner up prizewinner at Airtel super singer reality show, makes his debut as an actor.

Others include Abhishek ( who played Kamal Haasan’s brother-in-law in Papanasam), Ravi Prakash, who has acted in Tamil films like Maatraan, Edhir Neechal and Thalaivaa. And, veteran actor K. Bagyaraj plays a prominent role.