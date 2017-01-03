5 ways to be environmentally conscious this new year

“Hey, I know this really cool startup making shoes from plastic bottles — I would love to buy one.”

“Did you see that viral video of this MNC company polluting a small town — I would never want to associate with them.”

Conversations such as these have become very popular these days, especially with youngsters who’ve realised the importance of going green, thanks to problems like overflowing landfills, water pollution, air pollution and ultimately climate change that poses a threat to life on the planet as we know it.

Most major companies and governments are moving towards greener and more sustainable practices and a shift in policies. The millennials (born after 1990) are the biggest champions of this cause across the world. With more disposable income in their hands, they are demanding that there be more green products and services.

After all, if you are not green enough, you are not cool enough! So if you are a parent trying to connect with your millennial kid or a manager/entrepreneur trying to inspire his/her young workforce — here are five cool ways to do it.

Wedding in the family? Use seed cards

Roughly 10 million weddings take place in India every year. If you have a wedding coming up in your family, suggest using a seed invitation instead of a regular one. As the name suggests, these are invitation cards with seeds in them — that your guest can simply plant in their garden or balcony.

Weather is great? Why not cycle to work

The weather is great between November and March (in Chennai’s case December to February) and it’s a great time to begin cycling. Simply rent a bicycle or buy one and get moving. It’s a great way to cut down on pollution and get some exercise into your schedule.

Turn that old car tyre into a comfy seat

Your old car tyres can be converted into very cool seating options with some good painting and cushions. Have one in your living or open area and inspire everyone who comes to your home or office to go green.

Add two vegetarian meals to your diet

The energy required to produce meat is much more than that required to produce greens. Switch two meals every week. I know it’s a tough call for many, but guess what? There are some amazing vegetarian dishes out there that are both great on taste and health.

Like farming? Start your terrace garden

Cities like Chennai are seeing a spurt in the number of people turning to terrace gardening.

It’s a great way to grow your own greens and vegetables at home, while saving the amount of energy used to transport. Also, this is great motivation to compost your food waste as manure for your garden.

With seven billion people and growing, this world needs more green ideas — but the five here are a fun way to start the journey. So go ahead, go green; make a statement.

(Mathew Jose is the founder and CEO of Paperman)