Hunting for 2019’s best bar in India

In its 11-year run, the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards (four for its Asian counterpart) have had an Indian entry once, with AER (featured 37th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars) in 2017. Perhaps a desi answer to the global list is Vikram Achanta (co-founder of Tulleeho, the spirits and wine academy, and a contributor to this magazine) and Radhakrishnan Nair’s (Editor, Man’s World magazine) 30 Best Bars India award.

“There has been a tremendous change in the bar and pub scene in India. People are far more rooted in the industry and its understanding, rather than looking at it as just a business venture,” explains Achanta, adding that the award is the “first of its kind” which does not fall in the same space as bartending challenges, or those focussing on nightlife.

Step for the global

Instituted by Tulleeho and Man’s World, the award hopes to create a platform that will help Indian establishments stand out globally. “We have seen restaurants morph into brands, so why can’t bars also create a global brand and set up outside the country?,” asks Achanta.

The awards, slated to be held on October 23 in New Delhi’s Pullman hotel, will have categories for not just the bars, but also the design, the team and the menu on offer — particularly honouring the trend of using native spices and condiments in cocktails. The jury, meanwhile, comprises of consultants, bartenders, brewers/restaurateurs and educators.

The smaller trends

While bars from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai are aplenty in the 100+ shortlist, the surprises are undoubtedly establishments from smaller cities like Puducherry (with two entries), Kochi (2), Shillong (2), Gangtok (1), and Darjeeling (1). “We were surprised to see these bars cropping up in the list, which we ourselves were not aware of. It has been a discovery for us,” says Achanta.

Similarly, the number of female bartenders in the list too indicates a trend — the top ten includes a sole female contender in Cindy (from Perch, New Delhi). “We had about five to six (women) contenders in the long list of 80, which we have now narrowed to ten,” he explains.

At a time when the industry is teeming with food awards, how does Achanta see their offering stand out? “We have one of the biggest juries, some of whom (including Achanta himself) are on the panel for Asia’s 50 Best Bars. The top list which we arrive at becomes the pick of the country — the iconic bars one must visit in India. That is the ultimate idea,” he concludes.