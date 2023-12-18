December 18, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

For the coming year, artists across the board are clear about one thing: spreading cheer, and creating positive affirmations to create a hopeful future in an otherwise grim world. From art prints of colourful tulips and roses, to bookmarks with self-care prompts, you are sure to save these calendars as keepsakes even after the year is done.

Positive affirmations

Floral illustrations adorned with hand-lettered positive affirmations are the highlight of Vidya Kumaresan’s creations for 2024. The theme she has chosen at her brand The Wishing Ink is ‘A Year Of Positive Affirmations’, and the products are designed “to help people get into the habit of affirming, and encouraging them to believe that they can achieve their goals”.

Vidya, 32, who enjoyed illustrating pansies and zinnias for the first time, says she drew inspiration from Nature for this collection. “They are two of my favourite designs from the lot. I am planning to use them on multiple products this year,” says the artist who is soon going to launch hardcover journals, and notebooks.

Priced at ₹799, the calendar is available on @thewishingink on Instagram

Power of hope

The calendar at Unposted Letters, helmed by visual artist Vimal Chandran, denotes a hopeful future. Describing the theme of the limited-edition piece (titled Spring Time) that comes with a handcrafted wooden bird stand, he says, “We all need some kind of hopefulness with everything going around the world. It’s a reminder that there is always a possibility of ‘Spring’ and to be hopeful.”

The calendar is available in three different formats: as a stand alone piece, a New Year box that features a pop-up card, and as a combo with an illustrated book by the artist.

Priced upwards of ₹1,350, the calendar is available on unpostedletters.in

Floral hues

The art of self love comes to life via vibrant floral designs in Daminih Verma’s 2024 calendar. “I have an intense love for Nature and it has helped me understand the importance of empathy,” says the artist of her brand Daminih Arts, “Carrying it with me as my everyday routine gives me positivity to stay calm. So why not spread it?”

The calendar comprises 13 different flowers that Daminih chose according to the changing weather, which depicts different moods. “I painted a particular flower according to my mood and the colour I wanted to use that day.” Think bright yellow sunflowers, pink roses, parrot tulips, and lilies.

Priced at ₹499 with an easel, the calendar is available on @da_mini_arts on Instagram

Bookmark months

If you are looking for a new format for a calendar, artist Padma Malini’s bookmark version is a great find. Aimed at serving as a reminder to indulge in some self care, the calendar’s idea took root when many people around Padma expressed they were struggling with their mental health. “This is something I resonated with too. In 2023, I made an effort to include small habits that make me feel better about myself like reading a book a month, listening to music, etc.”

Hoping to get many others to follow suit, the artist at The Plain Papers Page hopes the calendar will serve as a timely reminder. Her favourite design from the 12 pages? It is the one for the months of September-October which is titled ‘Stand up, speak out, and be bold’. “I have always been called kanthari (bird’s eye chilli in Malayalam) for being straightforward and speaking my mind, so I decided to include a self-portrait in the calendar,” she says.

Priced at ₹199, it is available on @theplainpaperspage on Instagram

Tirumala Prasuna Murali

The idea of ‘passing of time’ through everyday expressions of everyday people is what forms the crux of Tirumala Prasuna Murali’s calendar for 2024. The 50-year-old artist known for her designs in charcoal, watercolour, pencil and acrylic, has been painting for over a decade and for this calendar, she studied the body language and realistic expressions of people and Nature.

“The idea took seed around August when I wanted to explore merchandising and printing my artwork. I ideated on what kind of paintings to make for each month, collected references and designed the compositions over a span of two months,” says Tirumala of the 12 oil paintings.

She explains how she had a lot of fun making these 12 paintings “because I had immense artistic liberty that is often constrained in a commissioned work”. One of my most favourite paintings from the set is also probably the most simplest of the lot. Three young Buddhist monks seem to be in a conversation standing against an expansive white wall. There was an inherent happiness in the frame, which I felt while painting that.” As for the most challenging painting, Tirumala says it was the one depicting a young boy travelling in a train peeping out of his berth and looking at the viewer. “There were too many elements that I had to cover to show the mood of the train and the challenge I had given myself to use only two base colours restricted me. However, it came out quite well in the end.”

Priced at ₹750, the calendar can be ordered by emailing bhavanamurali96@gmail.com or calling +91 86866 85530