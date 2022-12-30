2022, a round-up: Part 1

December 30, 2022 03:07 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

January

Elon Musk said Tesla isn’t in India due to challenges with government. Ankita Konwar said that there is nothing Milind Soman cannot do after he completed a five-kilometre run in 27 minutes. Our cook Rojabai refused to make coconut chutney and told us to eat our dosas with sugar.

February

As Meta plunged, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani became richer than Zuckerberg. Akshay Kumar refused to go on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote Bachchhan Paandey. Gautam Adani became richer than Mukesh Ambani. Marimuthu ironed my jeans with a front crease again. A man married 27 women from across 10 states and defrauded all of them. The Rajasthan government handed out phones worth ₹90,000 each to its MLAs but they returned them saying that the state was already under a financial burden. Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first Maha Shivaratri after becoming parents, and shared pictures.

March

Hema Malini watched in shock as a Hunarbaaz contestant had a jeep run over him. The CM of Chhattisgarh carried a briefcase made of cow dung. Because RC was not out-of-stock, I switched to Old Monk for a week. Uma Bharti vandalised a liquor shop. Government staff was granted half-day leave to watch Kashmir Files. Screening of Bachchhan Paandey was stopped by people who wanted to watch Kashmir Files instead. It was our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru who internationalised the Kashmir issue, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

April

People who drink alcohol are mahapaapi, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Rojabai made Chicken 65 for me. Vivek Agnihotri denied signing Kangana for a project, saying he would never make a star-driven film. Ram Charan arrived barefoot at the airport (as he was observing Ayyappa Deeksha) before getting into a private jet. Fans were offered one litre of free petrol if they bought five FDFS tickets for Vijay’s Beast. WHO chief Dr Tedros was given the Gujarati name of ‘Tulsi Bhai’. Ajay Devgn said he hadn’t watched RRR or Gangubai Kathiawadi because he doesn’t like watching his own films. I watched Veerasamy on YouTube for the 24th time.

May

A bride pushed her groom into a pool and a hilarious twist ensued. Bangalore customs seized gold worth ₹47 lakh from a passenger’s underwear. J P Nadda was served Malabar parotta on a plane. Kangana said she was unable to get married because there were rumours spread about her that she beat up boys. ‘There will be a day when India won’t be at Cannes, but Cannes would be at India,’ said Deepika Padukone. I managed to skip an arangetram by saying I was suffering from acute bursitis. Boney Kapoor lost ₹3.82 lakh in a credit card theft.

June

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new mansion has 17 bathrooms. Akshay Kumar prayed for Yogi Adityanath’s long life on his 50th birthday. Kangana said he treats her like a sister. Johnny Depp spent ₹45 lakh at an Indian restaurant in the UK. I had a long-pending ayurvedic colonic. Indian government rebutted environmental survey’s ‘Worst Sustainable Country’ rating. Anil Kapoor broke down as he shared that his mother would sew his clothes when he was a child. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met Bill Gates in New York. And called him most humble despite being a visionary.

(To be continued…)

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.