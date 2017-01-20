15 minutes to clean up

Welcome to a brand new year. It always fills me with immense hope. 365 days to play with, to define life, goals and resolutions. Every minute of every day is precious, as we collect moments, memories and friends.

We spoke about space resolutions the last time and always having a home that is guest-ready for those impromptu plans or formal dos. It may sound overwhelming, I realised, and have ever since come up with the quickest, finest 15-minute clean-up countdown for you. Are you ready?

The key is to get fully dressed yourself and then spend just those last few minutes making your home look like you spent all day sprucing. Epic, I know.

Minute 1-5: Set the alarm. I’m serious.

Start with the room that will play host. Literally put stuff you don’t need seen into drawers and cupboards. Not exactly organised I know, but it works. Although, if you have been following this column, you should by now have little trays and bowls to collect your mail and loose change. Cushions — change covers if needed, fluff, puff, add a few more to the floor. Move on.

Three minutes down, two to go. Tackle the coffee table. It may be normally strewn with books or other favourites you love to see, but may not have enough place for the starters or drinks trays. Take 60 seconds to quickly reorganise this table to accommodate your party basics. Use the last 60 seconds to check lighting and music. Tube lights off, lamps on, candles if any, lit, fave playlist tuned.

Minute 6-10: Guest bathroom, here we come.

You have three minutes to replace the towels, check toilet paper plus tissues, light a fragrant candle or essential oil, wipe down that sink and close that door. With two minutes to spare, have a super-quick glance around the bedrooms. Sheets straightened, bed cover tightened, bedside lamp lit, laundry stashed. Phew.

Minute 11-15: The food and bar time is now.

Pull out the crockery, cutlery, glassware and table linen and anything you’d need and leave at arms length for service. Better still, place the basics on the coffee table. Don’t forget to check for ice. If you’re running short, ask your favourite guest to pick some up on the way. Slip the wine into the refrigerator, if you’ve not done so already. The mixers too. Pull out the dips and chips. Check on dinner — prep or delivery, whichever.

Smile. Check time. Get yourself a drink. The guests are about to ring your door bell.

Sounds hectic, but it’s fun and it’s possible. Let’s be the best hosts possible in the new year, yes?