Hrithik Roshan became Bollywood’s heartthrob with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. Nothing seems to have changed since. Films like Fiza, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang set him as one of the leading contemporary actors of Indian cinema. The actor’s journey has certainly been fraught with challenges. But Hrithik has staved them all. As a schoolboy he struggled with his stammer but fought that to turn into a superstar; he went through dreadful health issues but is now a fitness model; he was dubbed a bad dancer but wows audiences world over with his hard-to-match moves. While some of his films have done well, Hrithik has had his bad days under the arc-lights, but he has always come back strongly. If Mohenjo Daro failed to make it big, Hrithik has returned with a bang with his latest Kaabil. Young actors have had their days under the sun but perhaps Hrithik is one who still continues to have that unique pull with the audiences across age and gender.

What is your idea

of happiness?

Waking up every morning enthusiastically.

What is your greatest

fear?

Losing the fear of challenges. It is this fear that keeps me going, come what may.

What is your favourite

virtue?

Persistence, tenacity.

What is the principal

aspect of your

personality?

Aware. Being aware of life around you. Being aware of the people around you.

What is your

main fault?

Being lazy, at times.

For what fault do you have the most tolerance?

For the mistakes that are made despite the conviction that it would be right.

What do you hate

the most?

Mediocrity.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

Misfortune....not to have been able to still discover my full potential.

What is your most treasured possession?

My body.

What is your

favourite colour?

All the colours of the rainbow.

If not yourself what

would you be?

Fat. I would have been very fat if I had not been an actor that demands you keep yourself fit.

Who are your

favourite poets?

Kahlil Gibran, Rumi (Jalalad ad-Din Muhammad Rumi) and Javed Akhtar.

What is the military

event you admire

the most?

Military event....can’t think of any. Can we skip that?

What is the reform

you admire the most?

Okay, something personal and not the reforms of administrators. Accepting ignorance and evolving continuously.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Develop my voice, refine and fine tune it so that I can sing...You know, better than Senorita...(smiles).

Which character in

world history do you

most despise?

Despise, hate are harsh words. One character that I don’t approve of must be Adolf Hitler.

What is your present

state of mind?

Happy at the success of my work.

What is your favourite

motto?

Keep moving forward, always. Live the best life possible.