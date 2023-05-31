Yuva Sangam tour delegation from IIT-Palakkad meets U.P. CM at his residence

May 31, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - Lucknow

A delegation of students from Kerala and Lakshadweep who are on a Yuva Sangam tour met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Tuesday.

Mr. Adityanath told the students that Uttar Pradesh has established dialogue with every caste and religion, with people from all religious communities living peacefully in the State. He added that any contentious issue can be resolved only through dialogue.

He said education is a means for understanding the emotions of the people and one always has a love for the country, no matter where they are from. All States stand together when the nation is in trouble, he added.

Under the Yuva Sangam initiative, youth and students from higher educational institutions across the country go on exposure visits to other States. It is a part of the Central government’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, which aims to promote interaction and mutual understanding between various States.

A U.P. government release said the delegation comprised 45 students of IIT-Palakkad, with 35 from Kerala and 10 from Lakshadweep. It added that 25 boys and 20 girls were in the delegation.

As per the release, the Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh is the largest State in the country in terms of population and, like Kerala, the State represents the spiritual and cultural heritage of the nation. It has a roughly six crore Muslim population. Despite this, there are no curfews, no riots in the State. Till six years ago, there was a different situation. On religious occasions, violence used to occur. People used to migrate. In the last six years, we have tried to change that. Youth and common people extended their full support in this. Because of this, today Uttar Pradesh is moving forward fast.”