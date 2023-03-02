With eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh BJP unit readies for a significant reshuffle

March 02, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Lucknow

The BJP is likely to witness reshuffling in its Uttar Pradesh State team with appointment of at least 35% new office-bearers in next couple of weeks. These appointments are likely to happen at the State, regional, district and Morcha (an allied organisation of the party) levels, keeping in mind the social and caste arithmetic in the respective regions, and with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After the urban local bodies’ polls were postponed, many rounds of meetings have taken place in Lucknow to decide on the composition of the new team that will be led by the party’s State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and State general secretary (organisation) Dharampal.

“The BJP is a cadre-based organisation. Reshuffle in the organisation is a natural phenomenon. Earlier, it was decided to announce the team after the urban body polls but as these polls have been postponed, you will be seeing changes soon, keeping in mind the big picture of the 2024 polls. The countdown for the reshuffle has started,” Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson, told The Hindu.

The saffron party is likely to appoint new regional presidents for the Awadh, Kashi, Kanpur-Bundelkhand and western U.P. regions. It may also assign responsibilities to the new faces to lead three out of seven Morchas. In the power corridors of Lucknow, there’s also talk that many of the party’s district presidents will be changed in the coming weeks.

In the whole exercise, Extremely Backward Castes’ social groups, and non-dominant caste groups, are likely to get the lion’s share of appointments in the new team. The party’s new western U.P. chief is likely to be from the Gurjar community (in place of a Jat), while the eastern U.P. regions may see representation from the Rajbhar caste.

With the State unit’s vice-presidents Arvind Sharma and Dayashankar Singh becoming Ministers in the U.P. Government, and Laxman Acharya made Governor of Sikkim, three posts of vice president in the party’s core State team are vacant. Prominent names like regional president of the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region Manvendra Singh, MLA Shrikant Sharma, former Minister Suresh Rana, Yuva Morcha State president Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi, and Kisan Morcha State president Kameshwar Singh are spoken of as possible general secretaries or vice presidents in the BJP’s U.P. team.

Focus on 2024

Since the last two months, the saffron party has been having an all-out focus on U.P. in a bid to improve its tally for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and it’s specifically focusing on the 14 Lok Sabha seats that are held by the Opposition parties.. It is likely that these weak seats may feature prominently in the party’s scheme of things while deciding on its new State team.

Some areas in eastern U.P. witnessed the successful alignment of a section of Backward Classes with Muslims and Dalits, and with the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019, which led to defeats for the BJP. The party will not want a repeat of that. Apart from focusing on these seats through new appointments, the party has appointed full-time workers and plans to organise programmes in these opposition held constituencies, attempting to make ground connect with voters and mobilise its cadres.

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP on its own won 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. while its smaller ally the Apna Dal won two seats. The saffron party was able to wrest two more Lok Sabha seats — Azamgarh and Rampur — in bypolls held after the 2022 Assembly elections.