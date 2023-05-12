Voting for final phase of U.P. local body polls ends amid rigging charges

May 12, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - LUCKNOW

Polling for the second and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh urban local body elections ended on Thursday in 38 districts amid allegations by the Samajwadi Party (SP) that large-scale rigging took place with Muslim voters prevented from casting their votes.

As per the latest figures shared by the U.P. Election Commission, 49.33% voting was recorded till 5 p.m. across nine administrative divisions — Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur and Mirzapur.

“This is the first time in a democracy that the police themselves were preventing voters from casting votes. Voters have been threatened by the ruling party. In Kannauj district, Muslim voters were beaten up and denied the vote. BJP MPs openly violated the model code of conduct. There have also been complaints of booth capturing and rigging,” said SP president Akhilesh Yadav, adding that despite all these nefarious attempts citizens voted overwhelmingly in favour of the SP.

The party forwarded all the complaints related to alleged malpractices to the State Election Commission and demanded that strict action be taken.

The BJP ridiculed the allegations saying the SP has already accepted defeat. “Such allegations are baseless to the core,” said Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson.

In the first phase, 37 districts across the other nine administrative divisions went to polls on May 4. The elections in two phases across 760 urban local bodies were held for 14,684 posts including 17 mayoral seats and 1,420 councillors’ posts.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

Urban body elections are considered a semi-final for political parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in U.P., politically the most crucial State in the country sending 80 members to the Lok Sabha. The two main contenders — the BJP and the SP deputed top State leaders to oversee preparations.

During campaigning, the BJP leadership, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, focused on the ‘law and order’ situation in the State claiming it improved under the saffron regime and asked citizens to vote for a triple-engine government, while alleging that before 2017, workers belonging to a political party used to roam around with guns to terrorise businessmen and common citizens, hinting at the SP. The SP focused on local urban-centric issues which also manifested in their agenda document released by the party president Akhilesh Yadav. The party promised a proper mechanism for drainage in cities, opening of Samajwadi canteens and an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of MGNREGA.

The Urban body polls in U.P. are taking place after the Supreme Court allowed the State Election Commission to hold polls observing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in line with the report from the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.