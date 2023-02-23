Uttar Pradesh targets $1 trillion economy with its biggest-ever budget

February 23, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a ₹6.90 lakh crore budget for 2023-24, the biggest in the State’s history, with a focus on making the State “self-reliant” and a $1 trillion economy.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna set the investment target at ₹10 lakh crore and said 20,000 jobs would be created over the next five years under the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022. The budget allocated ₹7,248 crore for old age/farmer pension scheme, ₹1,120 crore for Divyang Pension Yojana, ₹12,631 crore for programmes under the National Rural Health Mission and ₹25,350 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission.

To boost infrastructure, Mr. Khanna announced 16 domestic and five international airports, ₹21,159 crore for the construction of bridges and roads and ₹6,209 crore for the maintenance of existing roadways. The budget also allotted ₹585 crore and ₹465 crore, respectively for the Kanpur and Agra metro projects and ₹235 crore for the Chitrakoot and Jhansi link expressways.

Targeting youths, the budget allocated ₹3,600 crore to provide tablets and smartphones to students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, ₹600 crore for the Samuhik Vivah scheme for the marriage of girls of all classes and ₹1,050 crore for the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana. The budget also allotted ₹4,032 crore for destitute widows.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the budget a “significant step” towards building a “self-reliant Uttar Pradesh” and a “milestone” in the journey of becoming a $1 trillion economy over the next five years. “U.P. has been following the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘ sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas’ for the past six years,” he said.

Mr. Adityanath said the budget had fulfilled 110 out of the 130 promises made in the BJP manifesto ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll. The State’s exports have risen from around ₹88,000 crore in 2017-18 to ₹1.60 lakh crore, he added. “In 2016-17, the size of the budget was ₹3.40 lakh crore, now it is ₹6.90 lakh crore. In this period, we have not imposed any new taxes.”

SP’s protest

The Opposition termed the budget “directionless” and a failure on all fronts. “It has no solution for current problems and has not provided a road map for the State. It has disappointed all sections: the youth, farmers and women,” said Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr. Yadav and his party MLAs turned up for the budget presentation in black sherwanis to protest against the “injustice” meted out to party leader Azam Khan. “The government must explain how it plans to achieve a $1 trillion economy at the existing growth rate,” he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati described the budget as “ vadon ka pitara (a bunch of promises)” ahead of the Lok Sabha election. “Will this unrealistic budget satisfy the interests of people? Will it fulfil the claim of the State becoming India’s growth engine? Debt-ridden Uttar Pradesh needs an employment-oriented budget, not an illusionary one,” she tweeted in Hindi. She said it was a “betrayal” of the hopes of the State’s 24 crore people who are “suffering from inflation”.