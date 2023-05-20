U.P. CM meets six newly elected Mayors, asks them to make Corporations ‘self-reliant’

May 20, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met six newly elected mayors in Lucknow on Friday. He asked them to work to make their respective municipal corporations ‘self-reliant’ in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.

Mr. Adityanath asked these mayors to promote a positive image of the municipal corporations by resolving local issues. Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, Moradabad’s Vinod Agarwal, Firozabad’s Kamini Rathore, Saharanpur Ajay Kumar Singh and Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam were present in the meeting.

“Mr. Adityanath advised the mayors to give priority to works like solid waste management, underground cabling and liquid waste management. He also suggested them to continue working to solve the problem of stray dog menace in urban regions,” a press release from the Uttar Pradesh government reads.

It added, “He asked the mayors to concentrate on increasing the income of municipal corporations and making them self-reliant during the meeting. He advised focusing on additional sources of income, such as an improvement in municipal taxation,”, while stressing on the need for people to pay taxes.

After the local body results, it was the first formal meeting of newly elected winners with the Chief Minister, who campaigned extensively for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in these polls. In the recently concluded elections, the BJP won all the 17 Mayoral seats in the State.