U.P. Cabinet clears path to change urban bodies poll rules

March 30, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday passed the proposal for an ordinance to amend the rules of urban local bodies (Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palika) in view of the recommendations submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission constituted for urban bodies polls. The notification is likely to be issued soon as the Supreme Court allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification on Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, considering the report of the U.P. Backward Classes Commission.

“U.P. Cabinet approved an ordinance to amend the rules of U.P. Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palika which comes under the Urban Development department,” said Minister Arvind Sharma after the Cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court ordered the State government to notify the Urban Local Body polls without any reservation for the OBC against which U.P. government went the Supreme Court and also formed a five-member commission to identify the backwardness criteria for reservation. The commission headed by Justice (retired) Ram Avatar Singh submitted its report to the Chief Minister on March 9 after conducting a triple test formula for reservation for the OBC classes in the urban local bodies. The report was accepted by the Cabinet on March 10.

