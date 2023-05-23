May 23, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Women bag top four ranks in the civil services examinations

Women bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot, the Union Public Service Commission has announced. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N. and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks respectively in the examination. This is the second year in a row when women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the civil services examination 2021.

Mamata urges Opposition to vote against Delhi ordinance in Rajya Sabha

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by her side, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that the ordinance has provided all the Opposition parties a “big opportunity” to defeat the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Trinamool Congress chairperson said that if the Opposition can stall the ordinance it will give a strong message to the people.

India-Australia ties based on mutual trust and respect, says PM Modi

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a community event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena which was attended by more than 21,000 people from across Australia. The event was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Digital India Bill draft to be released in June: Centre

A full-fledged draft of the Digital India Bill, the law that will be the biggest revamp of laws governing the Internet since the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its subsequent amendments, will be released in the first week of June, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in Mumbai.

J&K part of India, Pakistan has no right to talk about it, says Union Minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, Union Tourism Minister G.K. Reddy said Pakistan was battling a crisis and should focus on its own plight.

Rahul takes truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh, listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of drivers

Mr. Gandhi undertook the journey late on May 22 and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white T-shirt, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers at a dhaba.

RBI defends before Delhi High Court ₹2,000 banknote exchange exercise

The court was hearing a plea by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling exchange of ₹2,000 banknotes without proof were arbitrary and against the laws enacted to curb corruption.

ISRO to launch NVS-01 navigation satellite on May 29

“This Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing about 2232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising manoeuvres will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit,” the Indian Space Research Organisation said.

Pakistan court grants Imran Khan bail in 8 cases related to Judicial Complex violence in Islamabad

The cases were registered in different police stations of Islamabad against 70-year-old Mr. Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief appeared before a court in the Judicial Complex on March 18.

Blasts in Sudan’s capital dim hopes for latest ceasefire deal

The latest, one-week truce formally entered into force late on May 22, but it was quickly violated, like a series of previous such agreements since the war between two rival generals erupted on April 15.

Income Tax Dept enables online filing of Income Tax Returns 1, 4

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said, the software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.

Buying in Adani stocks continue; Adani Enterprises jumps nearly 18% in morning trade

Shares of Adani Wilmar jumped 9.99%, Adani Ports gained 7.71%, Adani Power climbed 5%, Adani Transmission (5%), Adani Green (5%), Adani Total Gas (5%) and NDTV (4.99%). The stock of Ambuja Cements jumped 4% and ACC climbed 2.87%. Some group stocks also hit their upper circuit limits during the morning trade.

IPL 2023 eliminator preview | With MI’s batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out

Mumbai Indians have a come a long from their woeful performance last year, when they came up with one of their worst showings in IPL, finishing last.