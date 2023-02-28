SP organises ‘caste census’ meetings in bid to garner support of OBCs

February 28, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Lucknow

To build pressure on the BJP-led State government to hold a caste-based census in Uttar Pradesh, the Backward Classes Cell of the Samajwadi Party (SP) is organising ‘Caste Census Seminar’ across various districts. Through these seminars, the SP aims to make inroads among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the run-up to 2024 Parliamentary election. The party is pushing its argument that without counting the number of people belonging to each caste, “the identity of the deprived and exploited classes” will remain incomplete.

In the first phase of the outreach, the party is focusing on eastern U.P., a region with sizeable OBC population. The seminar started last week in Varanasi and the programme is likely to continue for the next two months covering 30-odd districts of U.P. in its first phase. The selection of Varanasi holds significance as the parliamentary constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who talks frequently about his OBC identity.

“Without caste data, the identity of the deprived, exploited class will remain incomplete. In the last census of 1931, all the castes were counted. It is necessary for the country to know the castes that are marginalised, we need to know the education status, employment, land ownership or prosperity, of different caste groups in this country. Who among the poor is the most marginalised? Who are homeless? Who are the most illiterate?,” said Rajpal Kashyap, State president of the SP Backward Classes Cell at one such seminar in Sonbhadra district.

In recent times the principal Opposition party, SP, has launched the ‘caste census’ debate in a bid to unite the OBCs in its favour. In his speech on the Governor’s address in the ongoing Budget session at Vidhan Sabha, party president Akhilesh Yadav reiterated that caste census could alone ensure the development of the backward community and promised to initiate it within three months of formation of the SP government. Last year, when the Allahabad High Court quashed the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in urban local bodies, the SP called the BJP-government as ‘anti-OBC’ and promised to launch a ‘jail bharo’ (fill the prison) movement against it.

Analysts argue the SP hopes to counter the BJP’s narrative of Hindutva in the 2024 election, through ‘caste census’ and OBC issues which gave the party some success in the 2022 Assembly election. In the 2022 Assembly campaign too the focus of the SP was backward-class unity with Mr. Yadav calling for a ‘revolution of the backward [classes]’. The SP was successful in winning 111 seats on its own with roughly 32% votes as the huge State veered towards a bipolar polity. In comparison to the 2017 election, the party more than doubled its seat share in the State Assembly. “To counter the BJP’s Hindutva narrative, caste census seems to be the only major issue the SP has. It aims to galvanise the OBC community over the issue,” said Manindra Nath Thakur, a political scientist teaching at the Centre for Political Studies (CPS) in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The ruling BJP has played down the ‘Caste Census’ issue alleging it as a drama of the SP and asked why the party didn’t initiate it when in power. “They [SP] was silent over the issue when they were in power. Now, they are demanding caste census for electoral benefits in the 2024 poll which they are not going to get,” said U.P. Deputy Chief Minister and the saffron party’s prominent OBC face Keshav Prasad Maurya.