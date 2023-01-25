SP MLA Shahid Manzoor’s son detained in Lucknow building collapse case

January 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh police detained the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Shahid Manzoor on Wednesday and brought him to Lucknow from Meerut in the Alaya apartment building collapse case. At least three were killed and roughly a dozen people injured after the five-storey apartment complex collapsed in Hazratganj area’s Wazir Hasan Road in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old building built on about 4,000 square feet area was owned by the MLA’s son named Nawazish Shahid and work was going on in its parking space on the ground floor. U.P. police detained Mr. Shahid in Meerut for interrogation and brought him to Lucknow on Wednesday. The building is named after his daughter Alaya. It is said the structure has no emergency exits.

Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member committee headed by Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia and Chief Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Lucknow to investigate the matter and submit its report within a week.

It is said the structure of Alaya apartment stood on slender pillars and cracks were also visible on some of its pillars for a long time. The damaged pillar was also being repaired in the basement for several days. It is feared that during repair work the whole building collapsed. Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) engineers who reached the spot after the incident also expressed apprehension of shoddy construction after seeing the debris.