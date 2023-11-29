HamberMenu
SP, BJP spar over temple ‘clean-up’ after Muslim MLA’s visit

November 29, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar

A political slugfest erupted on Tuesday between the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the ruling BJP, after Nagar Panchayat representatives, as well as people allegedly linked to Hindu outfits, sprinkled gangajal (holy water) on the premises of a temple on Monday in order to “purify” it after the visit of a local Muslim MLA belonging to the SP.

Saiyada Khatoon, MLA from the Domariyaganj seat, had visited the temple in Balwa after being invited to attend a ritual. A video of the “purification”, including the chanting of mantras, that ensued after her departure went viral on social media.

“It [the purification] shows the divisive mindset of those influenced by the BJP. This was done at the behest of a former BJP MLA from the constituency. The SP MLA was elected by voters of all sections, it is her responsibility and duty to serve people across caste and religious divides. This incident was orchestrated to divide society,” said SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei, adding that the incident would not “deter” the MLA’s motivation to work for the people.

The BJP distanced itself from the incident, claiming it was done by local people who were acting as per their “beliefs”. “We have nothing to do with such matters. After successive defeats, the SP has a tendency to blame the BJP for everything,” said BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi.

