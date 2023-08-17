Six people arrested for assaulting Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur

August 17, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Lucknow

Six persons were sent to judicial custody on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a young Dalit girl in Rasulpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.

The accused allegedly recorded the assault and circulated it on social media on Wednesday, leading to an uproar.

The accused allegedly fled the crime scene only after the victim cried out for help with villagers and family members reaching the spot. The incident is said to have taken place on Monday evening but came to light after the video went viral.

“All the six accused — Vivek, Aashish, Pradeep Kumar, Pappu Bind and Sheshmani Bind — have been arrested under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of peace) , 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 325 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” said Shailendra Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The case registered at Machhali Shahar police station on the complaint of the girl’s mother who alleged that the accused took the girl away to a nearby sugarcane field. The 30-second video circulated on social media showed the girl being assaulted with the accused twisting her arms continuously. The girl can be heard crying and screaming for help.

After the video went viral, Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad said the incident highlighted the audacity of criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Jaunpur, the incident of six boys picking up a Dalit girl from her house and taking her to the sugarcane field, torturing her, humiliating her with casteist words, and threatening to kill her is shameful. ...The truth is, if that brave daughter had not fought for herself, then perhaps today the country would have garlanded the daughter’s picture and taken out a candle march to get justice, said Mr. Azad, who also runs Bhim Army, an organisation for Dalit rights.