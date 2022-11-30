Six dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision in U.P.

November 30, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The truck driver, who fled in his vehicle is still at large

Mayank Kumar

At least six persons were killed and more than a dozen injured when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus collided with a speeding truck, at the Bahraich-Lucknow highway near Tappesipah village on Wednesday, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the mediapersons, Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said, “Six persons died on the spot while 15 were injured in the accident. The UPSRTC bus was going to Bahraich from Lucknow while the truck was coming back to Lucknow”. The truck driver fled from the accident site in the vehicle. The police is looking for him.

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the administration to ensure good treatment to the injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Chief Minister has directed the senior officers to immediately go to the spot and conduct relief and rescue operations and make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured,” a tweet from the CM office read.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US