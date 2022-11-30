  1. EPaper
Six dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision in U.P.

The truck driver, who fled in his vehicle is still at large

November 30, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Mayank Kumar

At least six persons were killed and more than a dozen injured when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus collided with a speeding truck, at the Bahraich-Lucknow highway near Tappesipah village on Wednesday, the police said.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said, “Six persons died on the spot while 15 were injured in the accident. The UPSRTC bus was going to Bahraich from Lucknow while the truck was coming back to Lucknow”. The truck driver fled from the accident site in the vehicle. The police is looking for him.

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the administration to ensure good treatment to the injured.

“Chief Minister has directed the senior officers to immediately go to the spot and conduct relief and rescue operations and make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured. The CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured,” a tweet from the CM office read.

