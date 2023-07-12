HamberMenu
SBSP chief Rajbhar meets U.P. Deputy CM, further speculation of alliance intensified

July 12, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
OM Rajbhar

OM Rajbhar | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak as speculation rife that he and his party could join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the SBSP leader termed the meeting a courtesy visit.

“A sick person goes to the doctor... Mr. Pathak is a minister, what is the harm in meeting him,” he said. On asked about an alliance with the BJP, the former State Minister said the decision about alliance with any party would be declared on October 7 at a rally in Patna.

Mr. Pathak called Mr. Rajbhar an old friend whom he meets often. Earlier the State BJP unit had also sent feelers to the SBSP, saying the alliance would be a win-win situation for both parties in view of its support base among the Rajbhar community. Last week, the SBSP chief had claimed that a Maharashtra-like situation would soon take place in Uttar Pradesh with several Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs and leaders likely to switch sides.

