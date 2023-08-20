ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth visits Ayodhya, meets Akhilesh and touches feet of Yogi

August 20, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

“I am very fortunate. I always wanted to visit this place,” the actor told reporters later.

The visit of Mr. Rajinikanth, who is regarded as a successful actor in the Indian film industry, to Uttar Pradesh comes at a time when his film Jailer is performing well at the box office.

Earlier in the day, he met Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr. Yadav shared a picture of the meeting and posted on X (formerly Twitter): “When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person nine years back and have been friends ever since.”

Mr. Rajinikanth had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday and touched his feet, causing a furore on the social media.

