HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajinikanth visits Ayodhya, meets Akhilesh and touches feet of Yogi

August 20, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

“I am very fortunate. I always wanted to visit this place,” the actor told reporters later.

The visit of Mr. Rajinikanth, who is regarded as a successful actor in the Indian film industry, to Uttar Pradesh comes at a time when his film Jailer is performing well at the box office.

Earlier in the day, he met Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr. Yadav shared a picture of the meeting and posted on X (formerly Twitter): “When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person nine years back and have been friends ever since.”

Mr. Rajinikanth had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday and touched his feet, causing a furore on the social media.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.