Projects worth ₹32,000 crore being implemented in Ayodhya, says U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said development projects worth ₹32,000 crore were being implemented in Ayodhya and the projects aim to transform the temple city into one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

‘The idol of Lord Ram will be in his own temple after a wait of 500 years. This historic event is scheduled for January and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple will give the city a global reputation,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the government aims to develop Ayodhya as a major tourist destination.

“The railway station is undergoing renovation and expansion. The city will soon get an international airport within this year. Development projects worth ₹32,000 crore is under way in Ayodhya,” the U.P. Chief Minister said.

Mr. Adityanath set a target of lighting 21,00,000 lamps during the Deepotsav, asking every household in Ayodhya to light the lamps. “The preparations for this should commence from now itself, as it sets the stage for the arrival of Lord Ram in his home next year,” he said.

In the morning, Mr. Adityanath also visited Karsevakapuram to meet Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and discussed the ongoing construction of Ram temple. In the meeting, U.P. Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Anil Mishra, senior VHP member Purushottam Narayan Singh were also present.

