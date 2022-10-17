PET exams over the weekend triggers chaos in U.P.

Total chaos: Candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test jostle to get into a train at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Sunday. Over 37 lakh people had registered for the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Images and visuals of chaotic scenes outside bus stations and railway platforms in Uttar Pradesh dominated the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPPET), held over the weekend with roughly 37.58 lakh candidates registering for the examination.

The PET is a qualifying paper to apply for Group-C level jobs conducted under Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The chaos witnessed over the two days also attracted flak for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with the Opposition parties attacking it over the dismal arrangements and also how the youth have to suffer for mismanagement by the State administration.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that the pictures of these candidates were disturbing and highlighted the “helplessness” of the educated youth of the country. “UP PET form - 37 Lakh Vacant posts - counting! The youths were promised two crore jobs annually, but in this picture the helplessness of the educated unemployed youth of the country is visible. The Prime Minister is sitting blindly and the youth are compelled to face hurdles,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi in Hindi.

BJP’s own Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, also took potshots at the State government by alleging that “aerial inspection” does not show “ground issues”. The BJP MP wrote on Twitter, “UP is in the grip of floods and more than 37 lakh students have appeared for the PET exam. Reaching the centre was a bigger challenge than solving the question paper. Perhaps ‘aerial inspection’ does not highlights ‘ground issues’.”

The State government, on the other hand, refuted the allegations and said that the biggest examination went off peacefully and all necessary arrangements had been made for the candidates.

The UP PET examination was conducted in four shifts – two each on Saturday and Sunday — from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. More than nine lakh candidates who had registered for the exam were to appear in each shift in 1,899 centres across the State.

It is estimated that roughly 67% candidates appeared for the exam, conducted by the UPSSSC, which is an eligibility test for the recruitment to Group B and C posts. It has been made mandatory for applicants to register and apply through PET for various examinations and posts under the purview of UPSSSC. Many students from lower/lower-middle class background of Uttar Pradesh prepare for this examination which is considered the only gateway for these youngsters to achieve a good life and respectable social status.