M.P. Congress leader’s remarks on Modi’s father draw BJP ire

June 15, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - RAIPUR:

A comment made by former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father has drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP in the State. Mr. Yadav made the purported remark at a press conference when asked about Mr. Modi’s scheduled visit to the State later this month.

“Let Modi ji come or anyone above him may come too. [BJP National President] Nadda ji is coming anyway. Even if Modi ji’s father wants to come, he can. We have no objection, but there is a wind of change in Madhya Pradesh in favour of the Congress,” he can be heard saying in Hindi in a clip that surfaced later.

Interacting with journalists, BJP State president V.D. Sharma said that using such language against the Prime Minister’s father was akin to “insulting 140 crore people of the country”. “Is it justified to use such language whether one is in power or the Opposition? It is perhaps because of the culture given to you by your leader [former Congress president] Rahul Gandhi, you have used such words. Such language proves what is the character and culture of the Congress,” he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh on June 27 when he will attend an event in Dhar district while also flagging off the Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal later that day. Mr. Sharma said the Prime Minister would also digitally address party workers at 10 lakh booths across the country and that 2,500 of them would be physically present at the Bhopal event.

Besides Mr. Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Nadda are also scheduled to visit different parts of the State in the remaining days of June as part of the BJP’s national outreach celebrating nine years of Mr. Modi’s rule. While Mr. Shah will be in Balaghat on June 22, Mr. Nadda will be in Khargone on June 30.