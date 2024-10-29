Monopoly Bachao Syndicate: Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘nexus’ among Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, BJP

The Congress on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) levelled fresh conflict of interest charges against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, with Rahul Gandhi claiming a “Monopoly Bachao Syndicate” was at work, at the core of which was a “dangerous nexus” among the Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, and the BJP.

The opposition party alleged that Buch rented out her property to a company associated with an individual connected to the IndiaBulls Group which was under the stock market regulator’s scanner.

There was no immediate reaction from either Buch or the Adani group on the allegations. However, previously both the SEBI chief and the Adani group had separately dismissed allegations of any wrongdoing.

The opposition party also alleged that Buch has been associated with Predible Health Private Limited, holding equity in it, and she continued to hold shares in the company even after becoming a wholetime member of SEBI. The party further pointed out that Jacesa Investments Limited, which is based out of St Vincent and The Grenadines and invested in Predible Health Private Limited, is listed in offshore leaks by Paradise Papers shared by ICIJ.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also alleged that Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan, who became a Whole Time Member at SEBI on October 10, 2022, also rented out his property in Mumbai to a stockbroker hired by a brokerage firm called IMC India Securities, which is regulated by SEBI, and received ₹64.8 lakhs in rent.

Simultaneously, the party put out a video, the third in a series featuring Gandhi and Khera, in which the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha talks about how the Adani Defence website allegedly reveals how the company profits by “merely rebranding” foreign-made weapons.

In his post along with the video, Gandhi said, “The rot in India’s institutional framework has reached alarming depths with the rise of a ‘Monopoly Bachao Syndicate’. At the core of this syndicate is a dangerous nexus between Adani, key regulatory bodies, and the Modi-led BJP.”

“The Adani Defence website reveals how the company profits by merely rebranding foreign-made weapons, while crucial funds meant for training, pensions and the welfare of young soldiers and their families are diverted through schemes like Agniveer,” he alleged.

“This betrayal compromises national security and jeopardises our youth’s future,” Gandhi said.

“Previously, we exposed how the ‘Adani Bachao Syndicate’ thrives through the complicity of institutions like SEBI under Madhubi Buch, who is accused of manipulating the system to protect Adani’s inflated valuations,” he said.

Gandhi said Buch’s role raises serious questions about regulatory capture and the erosion of institutional integrity in favour of corporate interests. “The Congress party has consistently raised alarms about this growing syndicate, exposing how Ms. Buch and others are consolidating power in the hands of a few, serving those in authority. We all know who is behind this ‘Monopoly Bachao Syndicate’,” he said.

Deadly Israeli strike in Gaza amid anger over U.N. agency ban

A single Israeli air strike on a residential block left nearly 100 dead on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), Gaza’s civil defence agency said, as Israel faced criticism after its parliament voted to ban the key U.N. aid agency working in the Palestinian territory.

Palestinian rescuers and family members were scouring through the rubble of the demolished five-storey block in Beit Lahia in the north of Gaza, near the Jabalia area where an Israeli operation is underway to root out remaining pockets of Hamas fighters.

A charred body with long hair hung out of an upper storey window and corpses wrapped in blankets were lined up in the street below, as stunned relatives sought to identify the dead.

“The number of martyrs in the massacre of the Abu Nasr family home in Beit Lahia has risen to 93 martyrs, and about 40 are still missing under the rubble,” Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Israeli military said it was “looking into the reports” of the strike in Beit Lahia, having earlier reported that its ground and air forces had killed 40 Hamas fighters and lost four of its own soldiers in combat.

“The explosion happened at night and I first thought it was shelling, but when I went out after sunrise I saw people pulling bodies, limbs and the wounded from under the rubble,” said Rabie al-Shandagly, 30, who had taken refuge in a nearby school in Beit Lahia.

“Most of the victims are women and children, and people are trying to save the injured, but there are no hospitals or proper medical care,” he told AFP. The Israeli military has been conducting a sweeping air and ground assault in northern Gaza since October 6 -- particularly Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun — in what it describes as an operation to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

International concerns soared further on Tuesday after the Israeli parliament voted overwhelmingly to ban the main United Nations aid agency working with Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Lawmakers also passed a measure prohibiting Israeli officials from working with UNRWA and its employees. Israel strictly controls all humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza, and UNRWA has provided essential aid, schooling and healthcare across the Palestinian territories and in the diaspora for more than seven decades.

Mahayuti using police machinery against Opposition candidates, says Raut; seeks DGP Shukla’s removal

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) accused the ruling Mahayuti of using police machinery against the opposition’s candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls, and sought removal of state DGP Rashmi Shukla.

Talking to reporters, Raut alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is resorting to attacks on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates, issuing threats to them and using police pressure to intimidate them as it fears that it would lose the state polls.

On Monday (October 28, 2024), Sena (UBT) leader Advay Hire was attacked in Malegaon Outer constituency in Nashik, allegedly by the “goons” of “Sena Minister” and candidate Dada Bhuse, he said.

“Police have not taken any action against them so far. This is not restricted to Malegaon Outer alone. They (ruling Mahayuti) have used police machinery to carry out attacks,” he added.

Raut said this was precisely why the opposition demanded the removal of IPS officer Ms. Shukla as the state Director General of Police (DGP). My appeal to the state DGP is that Rashmi Shukla should be replaced,” he added.

Amid overlapping claims on seats among the MVA allies, Mr. Raut asserted that the seats of Miraj and Solapur South will be contested by Sena (UBT).

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) are two other partners of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He said the Samajwadi Party (SP) has filed nominations whereas the Sena (UBT) has also fielded candidates. Raut said his party is also ready to give two-three seats to the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Raigad.

Elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place three days later. Nomination forms will be accepted till 3 p.m. on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Never intended to throw broken bottle at Joint Committee Chair: Kalyan Banerjee

TMC member Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for a day from the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf Bill for unruly conduct, on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) accused BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay of provoking him at the panel meeting last week and said he never intended to throw the broken glass bottle at the Chair.

“The other day only I told the meeting that I had no intention to throw it at the chairperson and said I was sorry,” Banerjee told reporters here.

BJP MPs had slammed Banerjee’ conduct after he broke a glass water bottle and allegedly hurled it towards the chairman, Jagdambika Pal of BJP, during a heated exchange among members. They had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the TMC MP’s suspension from the House and lodging of an FIR against him.

Sharing his version of events, Banerjee said that he was “compelled” to answer Gangopadhyay on his allegations and personal attacks at the meeting of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on October 22.

“When Gangopadhyay was raising his voice, I questioned him. He then used abusive language against me and my kin. I reacted but he continued to use foul language ...,” the TMC leader alleged.

Banerjee alleged that the Chair was harsh on him but soft on Gangopadhyay. “This created frustration .. (the one) who started it was not pulled up but I was ... Then I became frustrated, not annoyed,” the TMC leader, who is a senior advocate, said.

He said at that point, he smashed the bottle he was holding and in the process injured his fingers.

“When I got injured, I had to let go of the bottle and it rolled towards the Chair ... The other day only I told the meeting that I had no intention to throw it at the chairperson and said I was sorry,” Banerjee said. The TMC leader targeted Gangopadhyay, saying his record as a judge of the Calcutta High Court was “controversial”.

School admissions would allow Rohingya refugee children to join mainstream, let Centre decide: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to enrol Rohingya refugee children in local schools, saying it was the Centre’s domain.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the matter pertained to “international issues” having ramifications on security and nationality, and therefore, the petitioner should make a representation to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Petitioner NGO, Social Jurist, submitted the Delhi Government and the MCD were not granting admissions to these children from Myanmar in their schools for want of an Aadhaar card.

The Court said the petitioner’s representation would be decided by the authorities as expeditiously as possible.

“Let [Ministry of] Home Affairs (MHA) take a call on this. There are a lot of issues involved. We can’t get involved. Let it go to the MHA,” the Bench said. The Court observed “Rohingyas were foreigners” who hadn’t been “officially and legally granted entry into India”.

While disposing of the plea, the Court directed the petitioner to make a representation to the MHA, “which will decide the same in accordance with law as expeditiously as possible”.

The Bench referred to the law in Assam saying all foreigners there will be expelled beyond a cut-off date. “And here you are facilitating them? Tomorrow you will have a situation where they will have to be expelled. We can’t get into this. Let the government take a call on this,” it remarked.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, contended Rohingya children should be allowed to study in local schools pursuant to the right to education under the Constitution of India.

The Bench, however, observed permitting school admissions would allow the foreign nationals to join the mainstream, which could not be facilitated by the Court.

The Court further observed, “They will come in the mainstream. We cannot allow this. This is a policy domain. Let the policy decision be taken by the government. It is not for us to take a call. Let the ministry take the call.” The Bench opined courts in no other country decided on matters of citizenship and something that couldn’t be done directly, shouldn’t be permitted indirectly.

After Agarwal emphasised on Article 21A of the Constitution speaking of “children” and not an Indian citizen, the Court asked him “not to get carried away”.

“We are not taking the responsibility of the entire [world]..Then you will say open schools in Africa also. Let us not get carried away,” the Court said.

The PIL, besides raising the issue of admissions to 17 Rohingya children living in Khajoori Chowk area, also said Delhi authorities were not granting statutory benefits to those students who were already studying in their schools.

NPPA directs firms to cut prices of three anti-cancer drugs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed manufacturers to reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of three anti-cancer drugs – Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab – in line with the government’s commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices.

“This is in pursuance of the announcement made in the Union Budget for the year 2024-25 exempting these three anti-cancer medicines from customs duty. The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, issued a notification recently reducing the customs duty on these three drugs to nil,” said a release issued by the Central government on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

Further, the Department of Revenue had issued a notification reducing the GST rates on the three drugs from 12% to 5% with effect from October 10, 2024. “Accordingly, there should be a reduction in the MRP of these drugs in the market, and the benefits of reduced taxes and duties should be passed on to the consumers,’’ said the release.

Hence the NPPA issued the present directive. The manufacturers are required to issue a price list or supplementary price list to the dealers, State Drugs Controllers and the government indicating the changes, and submit information regarding price change to the NPPA through the relevant forms (Form-II/ Form-V).

In Brief:

NCB busts meth lab in joint operations with Delhi Police

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with the Delhi police Special Cell, has busted a methamphetamine manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar, arrested five persons, and seized about 95 kg of the drugs. The laboratory was allegedly set up by a Delhi-based businessman along with a Tihar Jail warden, and a Mexican cartel member was also part of the syndicate. The agency initially received a tip-off about the illegal laboratory being established in the national capital region (NCR) for the production of synthetic drugs like meth for export to other countries as well as consumption in India. Members of the Mexican cartel De Jalisco Nueva Generacion were also said to be involved. Based on the inputs, the NCB conducted a search in a factory located in the Kasana Industrial Area of Gautam Budh Nagar on October 25 and found about 95 kg of meth in solid and liquid forms.

India invokes penalty clause against General Electric for engine delays for LCA-Mk1A

After several delays, the F-404 jet engines, meant to power the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A, are expected to be delivered by the U.S. engine manufacturer, General Electric (GE), by March or April 2025, according to sources in the know. The contractual obligations in terms of penalty for delayed deliveries have been invoked, sources has said. The deal is between the GE and defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, sources said there were no politics involved, and termed the delay in deliveries a “pure logistical issue”.

