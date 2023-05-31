Mayawati says Samajwadi Party continues with conspiratorial policies against Dalits, OBCs

May 31, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that the Samajwadi Party only fielded Dalit and OBC candidates in the recent MLC bypolls in Uttar Pradesh because they knew the numbers were stacked against the party and the BJP would win. This indicated that the SP continued with its conspiratorial policies towards these social groups, she alleged.

“In the byelection held yesterday for two seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, despite defeat being certain, the SP fielded Dalit and OBC candidates, while ignoring them on occasions when they [SP] were in greater numbers. This proves that the conspiratorial policies of the SP towards them has not changed even a bit,” Ms. Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

The four-time former U.P. Chief Minister added, “Dalits, Other Backward Castes and marginalised people have suffered a lot due to such narrow politics of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and their governments. That’s why there is a dire need for these social groups to be always careful to avoid such losses in future, this is the appeal of the BSP.”

BJP candidates Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Padmasen Chaudhary won the Legislative Council seats in the State defeating SP nominees Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan by over 164 votes each. The MLC seats had fallen vacant due to the appointment of Laxman Acharya as the Governor of Sikkim and following the demise of Banwari Lal Dohre.

Before the voting, the SP candidates had written an open letter urging leaders of Dalits and Other Backward Classes in the Opposition to vote for the SP to promote the cause of social justice in the BJP-ruled State.