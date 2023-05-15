Mayawati says BJP rigged polls, calls for return to ballot paper

May 15, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government machinery for winning the local body polls, and claimed that if elections had been held with ballot papers, the BSP would have “definitely won the mayoral election as well”.

“BSP is not going to sit silently due to the misuse of government machinery by BJP in the Uttar Pradesh urban body polls. When the time comes, BJP will surely get its answer,” Ms. Mayawati, former four-time U.P. Chief Minister, posted on Twitter.

She further alleged that both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) were similar in this. “By the way, whether it is the BJP or the SP, both the parties are no less than each other in winning such elections by misusing power, due to which the ruling party wins most of the seats by rigging, and this time also the same happened in this election. This is very thought-provoking,” Ms. Mayawati said.

“Heartiest gratitude and thanks to the people for trusting BSP and voting for the party candidates in the face of all adverse circumstances. Had this election also been free and fair, the picture of the results would have been different. If elections were held through ballot paper, BSP would have definitely won the mayoral election as well,” Ms. Mayawati added. In the U.P. urban body polls, the results of which were declared on Saturday, the BSP stood second in seven out of 17 mayoral seats, with the ruling BJP emerging victorious in all 17. In the tally of 1,420 corporators’ seats, the BSP stood third by winning 85 seats, while the BJP won over 800 seats and the SP bagged 191. In the tally of Chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishads, the BSP won 16 out of 199 posts, while the BJP won 89.