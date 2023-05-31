In Chhattisgarh, BJP targeting ruling Congress government on corruption

May 31, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

The “40% commission government” slogan, may have cost the BJP its government in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, but the party is eyeing a role reversal in Chhattisgarh.

Following the arrests of high-profile figures over various alleged scams in the past few months, the BJP is aggressively targeting the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government on the issue of corruption.

The arrested persons include Anwar Dhebar, brother of Raipur’s Congress Mayor, and several top bureaucrats, including Saumya Chauarisa, Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged coal levy scam, and A.P. Tripathi, Special Secretary in the Department of Excise, in connection with a ₹2,000-crore liquor scam.

While the coal levy and liquor scams have hogged much of the limelight, the BJP alleges that the catalogue is a long one with corruption being pervasive in the State, be it in sand mining or paddy storage or even in PSC recruitments. The Congress denies these allegations, even says the Centre is targeting it.

Illegal levy

“Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand being mineral-rich States, the avenues of corruption here are much more than a State like Karnataka where minerals are confined to Bellary and service sectors such as IT dominate. We are curious as to why the Chief Minister defends such corrupt officials every time an arrest is made. In the coming days, we will take these issues to the public,” Ajay Chandrakar, BJP spokesperson and a former minister said.

“Regardless of their veracity, such slogans [the 40% government jibe] tend to stick if they are drilled well into public perception and of course it will benefit us,” said another senior State BJP leader.

Political commentator Uchit Sharma believes that with top officials behind bars and agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) framing charges, the issue of corruption could prove to be the government’s Achilles’ heel.

“As far as the other issues are concerned the ruling party does have a counter to the BJP’s attacks but on the issue of corruption, it is cornered because the perception against the government is also aided by the ED and court rulings,” says Mr. Sharma.

Harsh S Dubey, another commentator, however, believes that the impact of corruption as an issue may be limited to urban areas and that too to a small segment of people and is not as relevant for the rural masses where bulk of the voters come from. He adds that the other policies of the government may also blunt the issue to a certain extent.

“Bhupesh led Congress government has focussed on rural seats, rural economy from the start. Almost all the schemes, be it MSP on paddy, MSP on minor forest produce and Parab Samman Nidhi, are targeted towards the rural voter and the Opposition has no effective counter to it,” says Mr. Dubey.

Sushil Anand Shukla, State Congress spokesperson, says none of the allegations levelled by the Opposition or even investigative agencies was concrete.

“The ED says that the basis of the alleged ₹2,000-crore liquor scam is that alcohol was sold illegally using fake holograms but their seizures do not reflect the same. Even if someone sold liquor like that, they themselves are the accused and the ED is making them witnesses. The people of Chhattisgarh know that the Opposition has no counter to Bhupesh Baghel government and hence is using these Central agencies as a front,” he says.

