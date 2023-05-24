Government in M.P. to regularise all unauthorised colonies built until 2022

May 24, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Raipur

Raipur

In a move that will provide relief to 20 lakh families, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that all unauthorised housing colonies built until December 31, 2022, will be regularised.

“We are running Mukyamantri Bhu-Aawaas Adhikaar Yojana in villages and giving free land to those who do not have land to build homes. In cities, we are making all those who have been occupants for years the owners by giving them pattas,” Mr. Chouhan said at an event in Bhopal.

“Those who have built homes by spending their lifetime’s savings are being considered unauthorised. This decision of labelling them unauthorised is itself unauthorised and I am putting an end to it today,” Mr. Chouhan said. He added that once authorised, necessary funds would be made available for development of these colonies and the infrastructure would be developed.

“Along with water and electricity, other arrangements will be ensured. Development fee will not be charged from the poor residents of these colonies. The houses will be accepted and given permission in the same condition,” he said, adding that if any illegal colony comes up in the future, it will be the responsibility of the officials concerned .

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said that action is being taken to legalise 6,077 unauthorised colonies that came up till December 31, 2016. He said he had urged the CM to extend the cut-off date up to December 31, 2022, to include residents of 2,500 more colonies.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri OPS Bhadauria said 20 lakh families would gain from the move.

The announcement is being seen as an attempt to swing the urban poor votes in the State where the polls are due later this year. In the past one year or so, the government and the ruling BJP have been going all out in publicising welfare schemes launched by it as well as the Central government.