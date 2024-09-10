GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Akbar booked for abetment to suicide of schoolteacher

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:30 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Minister Mohammad Akbar and three others have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a government school teacher in Balod district, police said on Monday.

Mr. Akbar’s name, along with three others — Madaar Khan alias Saleem Khan, Harendra Netam, and Pradip Thakur — featured in a note purportedly left by the teacher, Devendra Thakur, said Balod Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Joshi.

“On September 3, Mr. Thakur, who was posted at the government primary school in Odgaon, was found dead at his home in Ghotiya. A note recovered from his pocket named former Minister Akbar, Khan, Netam, and Pradip Thakur as those responsible. According to the note, the four allegedly took money to secure a job that they could not provide and did not return the money either,” said Mr. Joshi, adding that the four have been booked under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Denying the allegations, Mr. Akbar told The Hindu: “Someone has taken money to provide jobs, and someone has given that money. I do not know either. I deny all the allegations against me, and these are allegations to implicate me. We will approach the judiciary, I have complete faith in the criminal justice system.”

Mr. Akbar held the forest portfolio in the Bhupesh Baghel-led government that ruled the State between 2018 and 2023.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

Published - September 10, 2024 12:29 am IST

