ADVERTISEMENT

ED asks Chhattisgarh CS to make two officials receive summons, appear for questioning

April 19, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - RAIPUR

The official duo of Anuprati Tripathi and Anil Tuteja had missed a summon and not appeared before the ED on three designated dates, respectively

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the intervention of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Secretary to make two senior officials appear for questioning in connection with the probe, into the alleged money laundering in a liquor scam.

Informing that the official duo of Anuprati Tripathi and Anil Tuteja had missed a summon and not appeared before the ED on three designated dates, respectively, the Central agency, in a letter dated April 15, requested Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain that as head of the State machinery, “he was requested to get the summons served and instruct to attend before the Enforcement Directorate”.

Mr. Tripathi is currently the managing director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) while Mr. Tuteja, an IAS officer, is posted as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries. The ED had on March 21, conducted several raids in the State and the summons were served thereafter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jain was unavailable for comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US