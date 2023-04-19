ED asks Chhattisgarh CS to make two officials receive summons, appear for questioning

April 19, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - RAIPUR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the intervention of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Secretary to make two senior officials appear for questioning in connection with the probe, into the alleged money laundering in a liquor scam.

Informing that the official duo of Anuprati Tripathi and Anil Tuteja had missed a summon and not appeared before the ED on three designated dates, respectively, the Central agency, in a letter dated April 15, requested Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain that as head of the State machinery, “he was requested to get the summons served and instruct to attend before the Enforcement Directorate”.

Mr. Tripathi is currently the managing director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) while Mr. Tuteja, an IAS officer, is posted as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries. The ED had on March 21, conducted several raids in the State and the summons were served thereafter.

Mr. Jain was unavailable for comments.