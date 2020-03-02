COVID-19 Latest News

COVID-19: Send us your questions

Passengers from Singapore seen wearing masks at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai in February

Passengers from Singapore seen wearing masks at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai in February   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

The Hindu invites readers to send in queries related to COVID-19. Hit us with your questions on our Twitter pages.

With as many as 59 countries including China reporting cases of COVID-19 so far, the World Health Organisation has upped its global risk assessment status due to the novel corona virus to very high.

COVID-19 has already claimed more than 3,000 lives, and with fear spreading faster than the microbe, normal life has been turned upside down in affected countries.

The outbreak has upended travel plans for many, and has led to cancelled flights and passengers being quarantined when travelling to or returning from a country affected by COVID-19.

Yet despite the multi-fold coverage of the outbreak by global publications, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing, which has led to heightened health concerns cultivated out of fear.

To allay such concerns and offer clarification on what needs to be done and what need not be feared, send in your queries about COVID-19 centred on the aspects of travel and health. We will consult experts on the subjects to get you answers.

Queries may be sent to metro@thehindu.co.in. Or connect with us on social media, @THMetroPlus on Twitter and @TheHinduMetroPlus on Facebook.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 2:56:36 PM

