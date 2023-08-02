Congress appoints veteran tribal leader as M.P. election campaign committee chief

August 02, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - RAIPUR

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria as the chairman of its election campaign committee for Madhya Pradesh that is due for elections later this year.

Mr. Bhuria, 73, one of the prominent tribal faces in Madhya Pradesh Congress, will lead a 20-member committee that includes current State President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and another former CM, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh. Mr. Nath has also been announced as the chairman of the election committee as it was the case in the last Assembly elections.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of a campaign committee for the ensuing Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect,” according to an official communication from K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organisation).

Congress sources said that by assigning a key responsibility to the veteran, the party aims to consolidate its tribal vote bank that contributed to its win in 2018. Back then, the party had won 32 of the 47 seats reserved for the ST community in the 230-member Assembly. “Back in 2018, it was Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was the election campaign committee chief for the Congress but he crossed over to the BJP later. Someone like Mr. Bhuria who is aggressive and has held many responsibility, including that of the PCC chief in the past, can take on the BJP that is trying to make inroads among the tribals,” said a source.

Other members of the panel include Govind Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh Rahul, Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, NP Prajapati, KP Singh Kakkajoo, Lakshman Singh, Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot, Omkar Singh Markam, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Rajendra Singh, Hina Kaware, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Sukhdeo Panse and Jitu Patwari.

Among them, Lakshman Singh, a sitting MLA and the younger brother of Mr. Digvijaya Singh, has in the past given statements divergent from the official party line and his inclusion is an attempt by the party to address the issue, sources added.