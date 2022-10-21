Chhattisgarh CM dismisses Solicitor General’s ‘false’ allegations

Tushar Mehta had alleged that a judge had met Bhupesh Baghel two days before bail was granted to some of the accused in a PMLA case.

The Hindu Bureau RAIPUR
October 21, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta of making “false and mischievous” allegations against him in the Supreme Court, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday dismissed claims of meeting a High Court judge to seek favours for some high-profile accused in a corruption case.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate during a Supreme Court hearing of its plea seeking transfer of a PMLA case related to the alleged ‘Nagrik Apurti Nigam’ (NAN) scam [pertaining to rice procurement and transportation for rations] outside Chhattisgarh, Mr. Mehta had referred to a WhatsApp chat of an alleged close aide of Mr. Baghel that a judge had met the Chief Minister two days before bail was granted to some of the accused in the case.

Mr. Baghel’s remarks come a day after the government told the apex court that the Chief Minister had never met any High Court judge. He said that such allegations were being hurled for political motives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a conspiracy to malign my political image and put the judiciary under pressure, which will be retaliated appropriately,” he tweeted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Interacting with journalists in Delhi, the Chief Minister also said the fact that the submission was based on a WhatsApp conversation between two people was laughable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app