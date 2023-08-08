Chhattisgarh Cabinet paves way for 32% quota for tribals in educational institutions

August 08, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - RAIPUR:

In a move aimed at allaying the concerns of tribals in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh ahead of elections, the State Cabinet on Monday (August 7) decided that the admission process in educational institutions would be completed under the “existing” system of 58% reservation (12 for SCs, 32 for STs and 14 for OBCs or the 12-32-14 roster), instead of the (pre-March 2012) 16-20–14 (50%) roster.

The latest decision by the Cabinet on the sensitive and complex issue of reservation — that has witnessed several politico-legal twists and turns in the past one decade — relies on a Supreme Court interim order dated May 1 and a formal legal opinion tendered by the Advocate General on August 3.

“Under the interim order dated May 1, 2023, passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the SLP filed on behalf of the State government, interim relief has been provided to continue the appointment/selection procedures as per the pre-existing reservation system in the State. As per this interim order, the Cabinet has decided to conduct the admission process in the educational institutions of the State under the pre-existing reservation system,” an official statement said.

The apex court in its May 1 interim order allowed a 58% quota to continue in jobs and promotions in the State subject to the final outcome of an SLP filed by the government challenging the September 2022 Chhattisgarh High Court decision striking down two legislation increasing the quota to 58%. However, the status of admissions in educational institutions remained unclear.

Entrance exams

Nearly a week later, on May 9, a government circular said entrance examinations should be conducted without mentioning reservation provision in the advertisements, and quota would be provided as per the reservation provision applicable in the State (at the time of the admission), adding to the confusion.

As the admission process began, at least one government institution, Raipur’s Hidayatullah National Law University, admitted the students in early July under the 16-20-14 roster. Alleging that this allowed for only 17 ST students to be admitted in place of 27, rights groups held protests against the lack of clarity and “tribal rights being trampled upon”.

Later in July, the MBBS admission process kickstarted without any explanation as to the number of seats in each of the 13 medical colleges and the reservation for various categories therein, says tribal rights activist and former legal adviser to the Chhattisgarh Sarva Aadivasi Samaj, B.K. Manish.

“Due to public pressure, the seat matrix was released on the night of July 28 which revealed that the same 16-20-14 reservation roster being applied. This meant that the tribals would have lost the maximum with their share coming down from 32% to 20%,” Mr. Manish adds.

BJP’s charge

The Opposition BJP, meanwhile, accused the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of not presenting the facts clearly before courts and deliberately keeping the matter of reservation for tribals in a state of limbo.

“The Congress government kept postponing the issue of tribal reservation in professional courses and did not want to do anything about it until the model code of conduct [elections are due later this year] came into force,” alleged former Minister Ramvichar Netam of the BJP, a senior tribal leader from the State.

Mr. Netam added that earlier the Bhupesh government would have given only 190 seats to the tribal students, committing fraud with them, instead of the 300 seats (out of a total of 973 medical seats in government medical colleges) they are entitled to (after the Cabinet decision). Mr. Manish, however, added that the corresponding numbers for the upcoming session would be 1,207 seats in government medical colleges and 386 under the ST quota as the figures cited by Mr. Netam pertained to the session started in 2022.

