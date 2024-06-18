BSP president Mayawati to hold Lok Sabha review meeting on June 23

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati will hold a review meeting with senior party leaders and district-level office bearers on June 23 in Lucknow over the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election.

Party leaders and office-bearers from across the country, including the BSP coordinators and district presidents of Uttar Pradesh, have been asked to attend the meeting.

The BSP, which fought the parliamentary election alone, polled only 9.39% of the votes in Uttar Pradesh, its lowest since the 1991 general election, and failed to win any seat. The party was once a formidable player in the political landscape of India’s most populous State and came to power on its own in the 2007 Assembly election by winning 206 out of 403 seats. In the 2009 Lok Sabha poll, it polled 27.42% votes and won 20 seats. However, the BSP has witnessed a sharp decline over the past decade.

On the contrary, the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad, an emerging Dalit leader, won from the reserved seat of Nagina in a highly charged election, defeating his nearest rival, Om Kumar of the BJP, by over 1.50 lakh votes. The BSP candidate, Surendra Pal Singh, polled only 13,272 votes in the Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 elections, the BSP won 10 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the SP and the RLD.